Dr. Lara Feldman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feldman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lara Feldman, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lara Feldman, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Feldman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hillcrest Hospital6780 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland, OH 44124 Directions (440) 312-6100
-
2
The Department of Psychiatry2070 E 90th St, Cleveland, OH 44106 Directions (216) 444-7756
-
3
Cleveland Surgical Associates Inc.6770 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland, OH 44124 Directions (216) 444-9651
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Feldman?
Dr. Feldman is a great doctor and a great person. I appreciate her empathy, the time she allows me to talk through issues and her prescriptions have made the difference in my quality of life.
About Dr. Lara Feldman, DO
- Psychiatry
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1639361645
Education & Certifications
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Feldman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feldman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feldman works at
Dr. Feldman has seen patients for Adjustment Disorder , Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feldman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Feldman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feldman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feldman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feldman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.