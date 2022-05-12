Dr. Lara Devgan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Devgan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lara Devgan, MD
Overview
Dr. Lara Devgan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital and Lenox Hill Hospital.
Dr. Devgan works at
Locations
-
1
Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery121A E 83RD ST, New York, NY 10028 Directions (212) 452-2400
-
2
Lara Devgan, MD, MPH969 Park Ave, New York, NY 10028 Directions (212) 452-2400
Hospital Affiliations
- Greenwich Hospital
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Locals (any local)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Devgan?
Dr. Devgan’s work is amazing, she has a very gentle approach and takes time to really understand her patient’s needs and goals. I’ve tried a lot of different dr’s for injectable’s and Dr. Devgan is the best! I am always very concerned about looking natural, I’m terrified of looking like I’ve had work done…Dr. Devgan’s work is very subtle, I’m always amazed at what she can accomplish without surgery ! She is really an artist. I have also been using her skin care products for about 3 months and have noticed a very real improvement in my skin texture. I’ve just ordered the gummy vitamins / they taste like candy !
About Dr. Lara Devgan, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English, French
- 1962661272
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital-Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center-General Surgery
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- Yale University
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Devgan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Devgan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Devgan works at
Dr. Devgan speaks French.
113 patients have reviewed Dr. Devgan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Devgan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Devgan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Devgan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.