Super Profile

Dr. Lara Devgan, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (113)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Lara Devgan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital and Lenox Hill Hospital.

Dr. Devgan works at Olivia H. Z. Hutchinson, M.D. in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    121A E 83RD ST, New York, NY 10028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 452-2400
  2
    Lara Devgan, MD, MPH
    969 Park Ave, New York, NY 10028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 452-2400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Greenwich Hospital
  • Lenox Hill Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Aging Face
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Cancer
Aging Face
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Cancer

Treatment frequency



Aging Face
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Cancer
Breast Hypoplasia
Breast Ptosis
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Large Breasts
Liposuction
Localized Fat Deposits
Restylane® Injections
Skin Aging
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Skin Cancer
Skin Grafts
Wrinkles
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 113 ratings
    Patient Ratings (113)
    5 Star
    (95)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (17)
    May 12, 2022
    May 12, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Lara Devgan, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962661272
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital-Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Residency
    Internship
    • Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center-General Surgery
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Yale University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lara Devgan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Devgan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Devgan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Devgan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Devgan works at Olivia H. Z. Hutchinson, M.D. in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Devgan’s profile.

    113 patients have reviewed Dr. Devgan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Devgan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Devgan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Devgan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

