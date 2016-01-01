Dr. Lara Clement, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clement is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lara Clement, MD
Overview
Dr. Lara Clement, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Brandon, MS.
Dr. Clement works at
Locations
-
1
MedServe, PA200 Amity Ln, Brandon, MS 39047 Directions (601) 206-0901
Hospital Affiliations
- Merit Health Madison
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Clement?
About Dr. Lara Clement, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1912933672
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clement has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clement accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clement has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clement works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Clement. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clement.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clement, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clement appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.