Dr. Lara Aboulhosn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aboulhosn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lara Aboulhosn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lara Aboulhosn, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College Of Virginia|Virginia Commonwealth University Medical College Of Virginia and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Aboulhosn works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Rankin OB/GYN - Randolph1918 Randolph Rd Ste 670, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 908-2458
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Aboulhosn?
Dr A is the perfect Dr for my teen daughter. She is very knowledgeable.
About Dr. Lara Aboulhosn, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 11 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- Female
- 1134489396
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College Of Virginia|Virginia Commonwealth University Medical College Of Virginia
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aboulhosn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Aboulhosn using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Aboulhosn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aboulhosn works at
Dr. Aboulhosn has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aboulhosn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Aboulhosn speaks Arabic.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Aboulhosn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aboulhosn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aboulhosn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aboulhosn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.