Overview

Dr. Lapman Lun, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Wooster, OH. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center and Wooster Community Hospital.



Dr. Lun works at Wooster Specialty Center (Milltown Center) in Wooster, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Purpura and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.