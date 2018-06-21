See All Hematologists in Wooster, OH
Dr. Lapman Lun, MD

Hematology & Oncology
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lapman Lun, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Wooster, OH. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center and Wooster Community Hospital.

Dr. Lun works at Wooster Specialty Center (Milltown Center) in Wooster, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Purpura and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Wooster Specialty Center (Milltown Center)
    721 E Milltown Rd, Wooster, OH 44691 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 353-0319

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Purpura
Bleeding Disorders
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Vitamin K Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 21, 2018
    One of the most intelligent caring physicians. Blessed to have him provide care
    West Salem — Jun 21, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Lapman Lun, MD
    About Dr. Lapman Lun, MD

    • Hematology & Oncology
    • 33 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1578529749
    Education & Certifications

    • U Md
    • Hahnemann University Hospital
    • Hahnemann University Hospital
    • Ohio State U, College of Medicine
    • Medical Oncology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cleveland Clinic
    • University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center
    • Wooster Community Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lapman Lun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lun has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lun accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Lun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lun works at Wooster Specialty Center (Milltown Center) in Wooster, OH. View the full address on Dr. Lun’s profile.

    Dr. Lun has seen patients for Anemia, Purpura and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lun. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lun.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

