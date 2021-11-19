Dr. Lanzi Sinaise, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sinaise is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lanzi Sinaise, MD
Overview
Dr. Lanzi Sinaise, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Gallatin, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Meharry Medical College and is affiliated with Sumner Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Sinaise works at
Locations
Ascension Medical Group Saint Thomas Gallatin Sumner Medical Group110 Saint Blaise Rd, Gallatin, TN 37066 Directions (615) 230-8070
Hospital Affiliations
- Sumner Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
. Gives you a lot of time. Very smart. Kind. Compassionate. Understanding and very professional.
About Dr. Lanzi Sinaise, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 7 years of experience
- English
- 1851787907
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Meharry Medical College
- BARRY UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sinaise has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sinaise accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sinaise has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sinaise. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sinaise.
