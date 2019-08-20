Dr. Lanping Yu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lanping Yu, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lanping Yu, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Colonial Heights, VA.
Dr. Yu works at
Yu Pediatrics, P. C.325 Charles H Dimmock Pkwy Ste 600, Colonial Heights, VA 23834 Directions (804) 373-6900
- TriCities Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
She’s very thorough and informative!
- Pediatrics
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- Medical College Of Virginia
- Pediatrics
Dr. Yu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yu works at
Dr. Yu speaks Chinese and Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Yu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.