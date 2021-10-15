Dr. Lanny Xue, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Xue is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lanny Xue, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lanny Xue, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Haverhill, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from QINGDAO MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Anna Jaques Hospital, Holy Family Hospital – Methuen and Lawrence General Hospital.
Dr. Xue works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Haverhill1 Park Way, Haverhill, MA 01830 Directions (978) 687-2321Friday8:30am - 3:00pm
-
2
Anna Jaques Hospital21 Highland Ave, Newburyport, MA 01950 Directions (978) 687-2321Monday8:30am - 3:30pmTuesday8:30am - 3:30pmWednesday8:30am - 3:30pmThursday8:30am - 3:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Anna Jaques Hospital
- Holy Family Hospital – Methuen
- Lawrence General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Boston Medical Center HealthNet Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commonwealth Care
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Xue?
Dr. Xue was professional, kind and expedient. Communications were nearly perfect. A+
About Dr. Lanny Xue, MD
- Neurology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1720101843
Education & Certifications
- QINGDAO MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Xue has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Xue accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Xue has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Xue works at
Dr. Xue has seen patients for EEG (Electroencephalogram), All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Xue on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Xue. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Xue.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Xue, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Xue appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.