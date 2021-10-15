Overview

Dr. Lanny Xue, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Haverhill, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from QINGDAO MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Anna Jaques Hospital, Holy Family Hospital – Methuen and Lawrence General Hospital.



Dr. Xue works at Andover Obstetrics and Gynecology in Haverhill, MA with other offices in Newburyport, MA. They frequently treat conditions like EEG (Electroencephalogram), All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.