Overview

Dr. Lanny Odin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Carlinville, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Saint Louis University / School of Medicine.



Dr. Odin works at Central Illinois Retina Institute in Carlinville, IL with other offices in Litchfield, IL, Springfield, IL and Taylorville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Hemorrhage and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.