Dr. Lanny Johnson, MD
Overview
Dr. Lanny Johnson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Okemos, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 64 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.
Locations
- 1 4658 CHIPPEWA DR, Okemos, MI 48864 Directions (517) 347-8130
Ratings & Reviews
One word. The best of the best....
About Dr. Lanny Johnson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 64 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
