Dr. Lanny Dunham, MD

General Surgery
4.6 (9)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Lanny Dunham, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. 

Dr. Dunham works at Kaiser Permanente Lone Tree Medical Offices in Lone Tree, CO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Kaiser Permanente Lone Tree Medical Offices
    10240 Park Meadows Dr, Lone Tree, CO 80124 (303) 338-4545

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sky Ridge Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providers rank in one of four frequency categories:

Very High Frequency
High Frequency
Normal Frequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't have enough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourage you to contact the provider with questions about their experience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Thoracoscopic Excision of Lung With Robotic Assistance
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy
Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Colectomy
Gallbladder Removal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Gallstones
Hernia Repair
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Obstruction
Lung Cancer
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
Thoracentesis
Abdominal Pain
Abdominoplasty
Acid Reflux Surgery
Acute Bowel Infarction
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal Fissure
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anorectal Abscess
Anoscopy
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Appendectomy, Open
Appendicitis
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Bile Duct Procedure
Bladder Surgery
Breast Cancer
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Colorectal Cancer
Constipation
Decortication and Pleurectomy
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Empyema
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Cancer
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy)
Esophagomyotomy
Esophagomyotomy With Robotic Assistance
Excision of Rectal Tumor
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Fecal Impaction Removal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open
Gastric Ulcer
Gastrotomy
Hemorrhoids
Hiatal Hernia
Incisional Hernia
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Inguinal Hernia
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Intestinal Abscess
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance
Laparoscopic Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance
Laparoscopic Surgery for Achalasia
Laparotomy
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lobectomy of Lung With Robotic Assistance
Lobectomy, Open
Lung Abscess
Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open
Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance
Megacolon
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Partial Lung Collapse
Pleura Cancer
Pleural Effusion
Port Placements or Replacements
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures)
Proctosigmoidopexy With Robotic Assistance
Pyloric Stenosis
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage)
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft)
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia
Secondary Malignancies
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Sphincterotomy
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Thoracoscopic Lobectomy
Thoracoscopic Lobectomy of Lung With Robotic Assistance
Thymomas
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
Thyroid Lobectomy
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess
Umbilical Hernia
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Ventral Hernia
Wound Repair
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    Kaiser Permanente

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 04, 2021
    Dr. Dunham was my incredible thoracic surgeon in February, as I faced a possible recurrence of Fibre Sarcoma after 31 years! The bumps that protruded from the bottom of my Gortex implant needed to be removed and biopsied. Kaiser scheduled me quickly through 3 tests, which all were inconclusive. I was quickly scheduled with Oncology, and the tumor board agreed I should have surgery. Again, I was quickly scheduled with my consult with Dr. Dunham. And the next day he found a time for my surgery the very next week! He had to do research, as a recurrence of bone cancer 31 years later is unheard of. He arranged a phone appointment 3 days later with updates, and created time for surgery in 4 more! He goes above and beyond for patients. He is so knowledgeable, but could articulate the complications of my surgery in terms I could completely understand. He is the perfect combination of professionalism, competency, and compassion through listening.
    Sue R — May 04, 2021
    About Dr. Lanny Dunham, MD

    Specialties
    General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1548411358
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lanny Dunham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dunham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dunham has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dunham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dunham works at Kaiser Permanente Lone Tree Medical Offices in Lone Tree, CO. View the full address on Dr. Dunham’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Dunham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dunham.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dunham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dunham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

