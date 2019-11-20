Dr. Lanie Huffman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huffman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lanie Huffman, DPM
Overview
Dr. Lanie Huffman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They graduated from Chicago College Of Medicine & Surgery and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis.
Locations
Northeast Foot and Ankle7440 N Shadeland Ave Ste 100, Indianapolis, IN 46250 Directions (317) 842-7098
Ladine Podiatry of Carmel13421 Old Meridian St Ste 202, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 842-7098
Community Surgery Center Northwest8651 Township Line Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 621-3010
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very personable & knowledgeable doctor and listens to your individual concerns. Great staff too !
About Dr. Lanie Huffman, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1790983906
Education & Certifications
- Chicago College Of Medicine & Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huffman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huffman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huffman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huffman has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huffman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Huffman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huffman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huffman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huffman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.