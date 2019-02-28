Dr. Nagorski has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lani Nagorski, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lani Nagorski, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center.
Locations
1
John P. Lydon D.p.m.5620 Shields Dr, Bethesda, MD 20817 Directions (301) 530-4181
2
Drs. Michetti Tabor & Weber PA702 Russell Ave Ste 103, Gaithersburg, MD 20877 Directions (301) 948-3668
3
Mcdonald Army Community Hospital576 Jefferson Ave, Fort Eustis, VA 23604 Directions (757) 314-7602
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Nagorski is an excellent doctor. She is up-to-date on the latest research on procedures and medications and skilled in making diagnoses. In addition, she is very good at explaining thoroughly what she is doing and why. She is warm and engaging and clearly cares deeply about her patients. Her staff is helpful and charming. There is simply nothing more one could want. I can't recommend her highly enough.
About Dr. Lani Nagorski, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1699030429
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nagorski accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nagorski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nagorski has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nagorski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Nagorski. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nagorski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nagorski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nagorski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.