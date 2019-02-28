Overview

Dr. Lani Nagorski, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center.



Dr. Nagorski works at John P. Lydon D.p.m. in Bethesda, MD with other offices in Gaithersburg, MD and Fort Eustis, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.