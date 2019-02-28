See All Podiatrists in Bethesda, MD
Dr. Lani Nagorski, DPM Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Lani Nagorski, DPM

Podiatry
5 (3)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Lani Nagorski, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center.

Dr. Nagorski works at John P. Lydon D.p.m. in Bethesda, MD with other offices in Gaithersburg, MD and Fort Eustis, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    John P. Lydon D.p.m.
    5620 Shields Dr, Bethesda, MD 20817 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 530-4181
  2. 2
    Drs. Michetti Tabor & Weber PA
    702 Russell Ave Ste 103, Gaithersburg, MD 20877 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 948-3668
  3. 3
    Mcdonald Army Community Hospital
    576 Jefferson Ave, Fort Eustis, VA 23604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 314-7602

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Stress Fracture of Foot
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Plantar Fasciitis
Stress Fracture of Foot
Ankle Sprains and Strains

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Nagorski?

    Feb 28, 2019
    Dr Nagorski is an excellent doctor. She is up-to-date on the latest research on procedures and medications and skilled in making diagnoses. In addition, she is very good at explaining thoroughly what she is doing and why. She is warm and engaging and clearly cares deeply about her patients. Her staff is helpful and charming. There is simply nothing more one could want. I can't recommend her highly enough.
    Sally Ann B. in Rockville, MD — Feb 28, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Lani Nagorski, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Lani Nagorski, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Nagorski to family and friends

    Dr. Nagorski's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Nagorski

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Lani Nagorski, DPM.

    About Dr. Lani Nagorski, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1699030429
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nagorski has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nagorski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nagorski has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nagorski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Nagorski. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nagorski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nagorski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nagorski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Lani Nagorski, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.