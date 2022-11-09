Dr. Langston Holly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Langston Holly, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Langston Holly, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Holly works at
Locations
-
1
UCLA Spine Center1131 Wilshire Blvd Ste 100, Santa Monica, CA 90401 Directions (310) 845-6918Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Holly is a top notch professional. He listened and responded to my questions and needs. I feel extremely lucky to have him as a doctor. He removed a benign tumor in my spine and I'm on a fast track to recovery, thanks to him and the fantastic team he has surrounded himself with.
About Dr. Langston Holly, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1063437192
Education & Certifications
- University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Holly has seen patients for Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty and Laminotomy), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
