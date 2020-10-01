Overview

Dr. Lanette Smith, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in McAlester, OK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Broken Arrow, Ascension St. John Jane Phillips, Ascension St. John Medical Center, Ascension St. John Owasso, Hillcrest Medical Center and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Smith works at Oklahoma Cancer Specialists and Research Institute in McAlester, OK with other offices in Tulsa, OK and Prescott Valley, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Mastectomy, Lumpectomy and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.