Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lanette Smith, MD
Overview
Dr. Lanette Smith, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in McAlester, OK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Broken Arrow, Ascension St. John Jane Phillips, Ascension St. John Medical Center, Ascension St. John Owasso, Hillcrest Medical Center and Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Smith works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Oklahoma Cancer Specialists and Research Institute LLC901 N Strong Blvd, McAlester, OK 74501 Directions (918) 585-5658
-
2
St John Medical Center Inc1923 S Utica Ave, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 585-5658
- 3 1836 E 15th St, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 585-5658
-
4
YRMC PhysicianCare Clinic7700 E Florentine Rd Bldg B, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314 Directions (928) 442-8740
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. John Broken Arrow
- Ascension St. John Jane Phillips
- Ascension St. John Medical Center
- Ascension St. John Owasso
- Hillcrest Medical Center
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Smith?
My experience with Dr. Smith was amazing. A true professional. I have total confidence in her abilities as a surgical specialist. Dr.Smith is extremely thorough. Stellar reputation. I made an appointment with her for a second opinion after I was first diagnosed with breast cancer in another state . She examined my other breast and detected another cancer . No other provider had the insight to do so. If I had not made the visit to her office, my cancer journey would have been much more complicated and painful. She is honest, straightforward and kind. She was a God send for me.
About Dr. Lanette Smith, MD
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1306951637
Education & Certifications
- U Ark For Med Scis
- U Okla Coll Med
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Mastectomy, Lumpectomy and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.