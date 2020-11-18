Dr. Lanetta Coleman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coleman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lanetta Coleman, MD
Overview
Dr. Lanetta Coleman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Detroit, MI. They graduated from Meharry Medical College, Nashville, Tn and is affiliated with DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital.
Dr. Coleman works at
Locations
DMC Center for Obstetrics & Gynecology4727 Saint Antoine St Ste 210, Detroit, MI 48201 Directions (313) 993-0909
Hospital Affiliations
- DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Thank you will never be enough to say to Dr Coleman. She has cared for me like I was her family she does this for her patients. Helping you to understand what your problem is what your options are refer you to other Physicians if necessary. All this for the best interest of her patients. God has guided her hands heart and spirit she is a true Blessing to us all.
About Dr. Lanetta Coleman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1033150032
Education & Certifications
- Detroit Medical Center, Wsu Affiliated Hospitals, Detroit, Mi
- Meharry Medical College, Nashville, Tn
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coleman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coleman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coleman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coleman has seen patients for Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coleman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Coleman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coleman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coleman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coleman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.