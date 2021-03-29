Dr. Ziegler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lane Ziegler, DO
Overview
Dr. Lane Ziegler, DO is an Oncology Specialist in Largo, FL. They completed their fellowship with University of Texas
Dr. Ziegler works at
Locations
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Largo Highland Ave100 Highland Ave N, Largo, FL 33770 Directions (727) 683-2900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Largo Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews

One of Dr. Ziegler's stronger points is his compassion and concern for his patient's welfare. He is knowledgeable and explains medical concerns in a manner in which you can understand. Plus, he has a great sense of humor. He treated my husband when he had lung cancer and now is treating me for breast cancer. I get treatments at the Bardmoor facility where the staff is efficient and the nurses are kind and caring.
About Dr. Lane Ziegler, DO
- Oncology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas
- Grandview Hospital and Med Ctr
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ziegler accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ziegler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ziegler has seen patients for Anemia and Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ziegler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Ziegler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ziegler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ziegler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ziegler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.