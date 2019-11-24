Overview

Dr. Lane Ulrich, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.



Dr. Ulrich works at Augusta University Health in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis, Diabetic Cataracts and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

