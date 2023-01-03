See All Plastic Surgeons in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Lane Smith, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (131)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Overview

Dr. Lane Smith, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Smith works at PLASTIC SURGERY INSTITUTE, Las Vegas, NV in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Murray, UT. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Smith Plastic Surgery
    8871 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 838-2455
    Monday
    8:30am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Envision Cosmetic Surgery
    279 E 5900 S Ste 201, Murray, UT 84107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 268-2650
  3. 3
    Smith Plastic Surgery Building
    7650 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 838-2455

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Summerlin Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Ptosis
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
CoolSculpting®
Breast Ptosis
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
CoolSculpting®

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Breast Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 131 ratings
    Patient Ratings (131)
    5 Star
    (110)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Jan 03, 2023
    Jan 03, 2023

I had a couple hiccups with some of the staff (mostly communication issues) even though they are all very sweet and helpful. A few things that made my surgery, pre and post op, unnecessarily stressful. But at the end of the day, none of that matters. What matters is what happens during surgery. My surgery was amazing! Dr. Smith did everything perfect. He is extremely talented and I couldn't be happier with him. I don't know how he does what he does, but there is a reason that he is so busy. It is because he's that good. He did an extremely large (700cc) implant removal through the nipple with no new scaring, liposuction on multiple areas w/ fat transfer to breasts, and labiaplasty all at once on me. Patience is a virtue, and Dr. Smith has earned every ounce of my patience and loyalty.
    Stephanie Clarke — Jan 03, 2023
    About Dr. Lane Smith, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1982779526
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Stanford University
    Residency
    • Mayo Clinic
    Internship
    • John Sealy Hosp-U Tex Med Br
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Utah
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lane Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    131 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

