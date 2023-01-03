Dr. Lane Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lane Smith, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lane Smith, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Smith works at
Locations
Smith Plastic Surgery8871 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Directions (702) 838-2455Monday8:30am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday10:00am - 5:00pm
Envision Cosmetic Surgery279 E 5900 S Ste 201, Murray, UT 84107 Directions (801) 268-2650
Smith Plastic Surgery Building7650 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Directions (702) 838-2455
Hospital Affiliations
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had a couple hiccups with some of the staff (mostly communication issues) even though they are all very sweet and helpful. A few things that made my surgery, pre and post op, unnecessarily stressful. But at the end of the day, none of that matters. What matters is what happens during surgery. My surgery was amazing! Dr. Smith did everything perfect. He is extremely talented and I couldn’t be happier with him. I don’t know how he does what he does, but there is a reason that he is so busy. It is because he’s that good. He did an extremely large (700cc) implant removal through the nipple with no new scaring, liposuction on multiple areas w/ fat transfer to breasts, and labiaplasty all at once on me. Patience is a virtue, and Dr. Smith has earned every ounce of my patience and loyalty.
About Dr. Lane Smith, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, German and Spanish
- 1982779526
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University
- Mayo Clinic
- John Sealy Hosp-U Tex Med Br
- Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med
- University of Utah
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith speaks German and Spanish.
131 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
