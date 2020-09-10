Dr. Lane Roland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lane Roland, MD
Overview
Dr. Lane Roland, MD is a Radiology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They completed their fellowship with University Louisville
Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Womens Diagnostic Center4004 DuPont Cir Ste 230, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 893-1333
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have had Dr. Roland's help for many years, through several very serious medical problems and a horrible misdiagnosis made by another doctor. Dr. Roland has always gone out of the way to be informative, patient, and caring. She never makes me feel rushed and I leave feeling reassured and uplifted. I've been in the waiting room many times and never heard less from any other person who was there to be seen by her. I am so grateful she was recommended to me by my doctor.
About Dr. Lane Roland, MD
- Radiology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Louisville
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roland has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roland accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roland speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Roland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roland.
