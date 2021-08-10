Dr. Lane Palmer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lane Palmer, MD
Overview
Dr. Lane Palmer, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Syosset, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Locations
Northwell Health221 Jericho Tpke, Syosset, NY 11791 Directions (516) 496-2752
Pediatric Urology At New Hyde Park410 Lakeville Rd Ste 202, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 992-5219
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Kind, patient and funny! Dr. Palmer helped with our sons recircumcision amongst other issues.
About Dr. Lane Palmer, MD
- Pediatric Urology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1700815032
Education & Certifications
- Children's Memorial Hospital
- A Einstein Coll M-Yeshiva U, Urology Montefiore M C-H&l Moses Div, General Surgery
- Montefiore Med Center
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Palmer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Palmer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Palmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Palmer has seen patients for Balanoposthitis, Phimosis and Bedwetting, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Palmer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Palmer speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Palmer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palmer.
