Overview

Dr. Lane Palmer, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Syosset, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Palmer works at Greenpoint Medical Services in Syosset, NY with other offices in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Balanoposthitis, Phimosis and Bedwetting along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.