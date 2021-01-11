Dr. Lane Moore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lane Moore, MD
Overview
Dr. Lane Moore, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia - Augusta GA and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center.
Locations
Heart Care Bluffton845 82ND PKWY, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 Directions (843) 560-5703Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Grand Strand Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- State Farm
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr. Moore for two surgeries in past 3-4 years. Very sincere, friendly and helpful nature. Good post op. followup. So glad I found him. Helpful and friendly staff!
About Dr. Lane Moore, MD
- General Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University - New Orleans
- Louisiana State University - New Orleans
- Medical College of Georgia - Augusta GA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moore has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Anal Fissure and Anorectal Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.