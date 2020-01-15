Overview

Dr. Lane Miller, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bryan, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Brenham and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station.



Dr. Miller works at Heart & Vascular Center in Bryan, TX with other offices in Brenham, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.