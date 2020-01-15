Dr. Lane Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lane Miller, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lane Miller, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bryan, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Brenham and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station.
Locations
Heart & Vascular Center3201 University Dr E Ste 420, Bryan, TX 77802 Directions (979) 485-9922
Brenham Clinic600 N Park St, Brenham, TX 77833 Directions (979) 764-1474
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Brenham
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
There’s no better dr than Dr. Miller he’s very kind, professional he’s alwAys taken very good care of me. He answers any and all questions that I might have. The staff is always pleasant.
About Dr. Lane Miller, MD
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
