Dr. Lane Lee, DO
Dr. Lane Lee, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Zanesville, OH. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Genesis Hospital.
Genesis HealthCare System - Physician Pavilion955 Bethesda Dr, Zanesville, OH 43701 Directions (740) 586-6577
Department of Vascular Surgery400 Matthew St Ste 400, Marietta, OH 45750 Directions (740) 568-5466
- Genesis Hospital
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Choice Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medica
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vascular Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Doctors Hospital Ohio Health
- Tulsa Regional Medical Center
- Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of Oklahoma
- General Surgery and General Vascular Surgery
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Appendicitis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lee speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.