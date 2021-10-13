Overview

Dr. Lane Frey, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Thibodaux, LA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Ross University, Roseau and is affiliated with Ochsner Saint Anne General Hospital and Thibodaux Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Frey works at Florida Medical Clinic - Endocrinology in Thibodaux, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetic Ketoacidosis and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.