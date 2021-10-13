Dr. Lane Frey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lane Frey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lane Frey, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Thibodaux, LA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Ross University, Roseau and is affiliated with Ochsner Saint Anne General Hospital and Thibodaux Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Endocrinology Clinic726 N Acadia Rd Ste 3300, Thibodaux, LA 70301 Directions (985) 447-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Saint Anne General Hospital
- Thibodaux Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Frey?
Brought in a special needs person. Dr. Frey was personable & patient with her communication impediments. His knowledge base was impressive, giving directives to follow for improvement in her condition. All appropriate labs were ordered with timely follow up scheduled. Staff was equally up to par.
About Dr. Lane Frey, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1932337052
Education & Certifications
- University Of Mississippi Medical Center
- Leonard J Chabert Medical Center
- Ross University, Roseau
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frey has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetic Ketoacidosis and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Frey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frey.
