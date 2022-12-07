Dr. Lane Childs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Childs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lane Childs, MD
Overview
Dr. Lane Childs, MD is an Urology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They graduated from University Of Texas San Antonio Texas and is affiliated with Lone Peak Hospital, St. Mark's Hospital and Alta View Hospital.
Locations
Granger Medical Summit Urology4252 S Highland Dr Ste 200, Salt Lake City, UT 84124 Directions (435) 264-5752Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
St. Mark's Outpatient Surgery Center1250 E 3900 S Ste 100, Salt Lake City, UT 84124 Directions (435) 264-5753Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Lone Peak Hospital
- St. Mark's Hospital
- Alta View Hospital
Very nice man. Friendly and down to earth. Easy to talk with.
About Dr. Lane Childs, MD
- Urology
- English, Italian
Education & Certifications
- University of Kentucky College of Medicine Lexington KY
- University of Kentucky College of Medicine Lexington KY
- University Of Texas San Antonio Texas
- Urology
