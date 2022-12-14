Overview

Dr. Lane Carlin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Carlin works at Florida Neurology Group in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Cape Coral, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Dementia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.