Dr. Lane Carlin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lane Carlin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Carlin works at
Locations
1
Florida Neurology Group P L.12670 WHITEHALL DR, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Directions (239) 574-4242
2
Florida Neurology Group1003 Del Prado Blvd S Ste 202, Cape Coral, FL 33990 Directions (239) 574-4242
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Carlin was recommended by one of his patients and the plan we discussed for the treatment of my restless leg syndrome is very encouraging.
About Dr. Lane Carlin, MD
- Neurology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1033112263
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carlin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carlin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carlin works at
Dr. Carlin has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Dementia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carlin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Carlin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carlin.
