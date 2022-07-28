Dr. Landon Pryor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pryor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Landon Pryor, MD
Overview
Dr. Landon Pryor, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine - M.D. and is affiliated with Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton, OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center and SwedishAmerican Hospital.
Locations
Pryor Health5995 Spring Creek Rd, Rockford, IL 61114 Directions (815) 396-6679Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton
- OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center
- SwedishAmerican Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
So happy with the staff , facility and physician. I look and feel better; more refreshed & perhaps a bit younger!
About Dr. Landon Pryor, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation|UC San Diego
- Plastic Surgery - Akron General Medical Center
- AKRON GENERAL MEDICAL CENTER
- Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine - M.D.
