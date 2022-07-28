See All Plastic Surgeons in Rockford, IL
Dr. Landon Pryor, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (434)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Landon Pryor, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine - M.D. and is affiliated with Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton, OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center and SwedishAmerican Hospital.

Dr. Pryor works at Champaign Dental Group in Rockford, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pryor Health
    5995 Spring Creek Rd, Rockford, IL 61114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 396-6679
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton
  • OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center
  • SwedishAmerican Hospital

Abdominoplasty
Blepharoplasty
Botox® Injection
Abdominoplasty
Blepharoplasty
Botox® Injection

Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Buttock Lift Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Injection Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Lip Augmentation Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Plastic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Smartlipo Triplex® Laser Liposuction Chevron Icon
Tattoo Removal Chevron Icon
Thigh Lift Chevron Icon
Ultherapy® Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 434 ratings
    Patient Ratings (434)
    5 Star
    (415)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Jul 28, 2022
    So happy with the staff , facility and physician. I look and feel better; more refreshed & perhaps a bit younger!
    Wkp — Jul 28, 2022
    About Dr. Landon Pryor, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1831306968
    Education & Certifications

    • Cleveland Clinic Foundation|UC San Diego
    • Plastic Surgery - Akron General Medical Center
    • AKRON GENERAL MEDICAL CENTER
    • Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine - M.D.
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Landon Pryor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pryor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pryor has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pryor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pryor works at Champaign Dental Group in Rockford, IL. View the full address on Dr. Pryor’s profile.

    434 patients have reviewed Dr. Pryor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pryor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pryor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pryor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

