Dr. Landon Meekins, MD

Neuro-Ophthalmology
4.5 (2)
Overview

Dr. Landon Meekins, MD is a Neuro-Ophthalmology Specialist in Richmond, VA. 

Dr. Meekins works at Virginia Eye Institute in Richmond, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Optic Neuritis, Visual Field Defects and Paralytic Strabismus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Eye Institute
    400 Westhampton Sta, Richmond, VA 23226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 287-4200
  2. 2
    Reynolds
    6946 Forest Ave Ste 100, Richmond, VA 23230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 287-4200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Mary's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Landon Meekins, MD

    Specialties
    • Neuro-Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1679816409
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Meekins has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Meekins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Meekins works at Virginia Eye Institute in Richmond, VA. View the full address on Dr. Meekins’s profile.

    Dr. Meekins has seen patients for Optic Neuritis, Visual Field Defects and Paralytic Strabismus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meekins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Meekins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meekins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meekins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meekins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

