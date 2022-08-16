Dr. Meekins has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Landon Meekins, MD
Overview
Dr. Landon Meekins, MD is a Neuro-Ophthalmology Specialist in Richmond, VA.

Locations
Virginia Eye Institute400 Westhampton Sta, Richmond, VA 23226 Directions (804) 287-4200
Reynolds6946 Forest Ave Ste 100, Richmond, VA 23230 Directions (804) 287-4200
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Doctor Meekins for over a year. I had double vision issues and he diagnosed Myasthenia Gravis. The testing he ordered verified his diagnosis. Prior to seeing Doctor Meekins, my Ophthalmologist sent me to a doctor at VCU who did NOTHING. Doctor Meekins and his staff are top notch and I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Landon Meekins, MD
- Neuro-Ophthalmology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meekins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meekins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Meekins has seen patients for Optic Neuritis, Visual Field Defects and Paralytic Strabismus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meekins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Meekins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meekins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meekins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meekins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.