Dr. Landon McLain, MD
Overview
Dr. Landon McLain, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio Medical School - Doctor of Medicine and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center, Huntsville Hospital and Madison Medical Center.
Locations
McLain Surgical Arts2045 Cecil Ashburn Dr SE Ste 101, Huntsville, AL 35802 Directions (256) 429-3411
Hospital Affiliations
- Crestwood Medical Center
- Huntsville Hospital
- Madison Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I definitely would recommend Dr. McClain...and I have! I am very pleased with my blepharoplasty/endoscopic brow lift. Dr. McClain is meticulous and very personable. His staff is efficient and also kind.
About Dr. Landon McLain, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- General Cosmetic Surgery-Tulsa Surgical Arts
- Oms-University Of Texas Health Science Center At San Antonio
- General Surgery-University Hospital, San Antonio Texas
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio Medical School - Doctor of Medicine
- Birmingham-Southern College, Birmingham, Alabama-Bachelor Of Science Major Chemistry, Minor Studio Art
