Dr. Landon Johnson, MD
Dr. Landon Johnson, MD is a Dermatologist in Wichita, KS.
Moeller Dermatology1911 N Webb Rd, Wichita, KS 67206 Directions (316) 682-7546
Wichita Dermatology& Aesthetics4013 N Ridge Rd Ste 120, Wichita, KS 67205 Directions (316) 682-7546
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have been seeing Dr. Landon Johnson for 3 years. During that time I have received exceptional skin cancer care. Dr. Johnson has taken the time to explain the facts pertaining to my skin cancer and always explains the prescribed treatment fully. Because he is so professional and gracious, I am very comfortable in asking him questions. His staff is friendly and warm and I truly feel like they and Dr. Johnson care about me at Moeller Dermatology.
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Dermatitis and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods.