Dr. Landon Grange, MD
Overview
Dr. Landon Grange, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Eagle, ID. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California At San Diego|University of California, San Diego and is affiliated with West Valley Medical Center, Mountain View Hospital and St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.
Locations
Grange Eye Care450 W State St Ste 250, Eagle, ID 83616 Directions (208) 219-7131
Vision Quest Medical Center3025 W Cherry Ln Ste 207, Meridian, ID 83642 Directions (208) 448-7284
Vision Quest Medical Center5680 W Gage St, Boise, ID 83706 Directions (208) 448-7285Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- West Valley Medical Center
- Mountain View Hospital
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- SelectHealth
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. Grange by my doctor. He got me in within an hour and saw the severity of the damage. He immediately sent me to a retina specialist and I was in surgery within hours. I credit Dr. Grange’s knowledge and experience for saving my sight.
About Dr. Landon Grange, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1043620255
Education & Certifications
- Shiley Eye Institute|UCSD Shiley Eye Ctr
- Boise Internal Medicine|University of Washington Boise Program
- University Of California At San Diego|University of California, San Diego
