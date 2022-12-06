Overview

Dr. Landon Grange, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Eagle, ID. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California At San Diego|University of California, San Diego and is affiliated with West Valley Medical Center, Mountain View Hospital and St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.



Dr. Grange works at Grange Eye Care in Eagle, ID with other offices in Meridian, ID and Boise, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Astigmatism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.