Dr. Landon Grange, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience
Dr. Landon Grange, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Eagle, ID. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California At San Diego|University of California, San Diego and is affiliated with West Valley Medical Center, Mountain View Hospital and St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.

Dr. Grange works at Grange Eye Care in Eagle, ID with other offices in Meridian, ID and Boise, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Astigmatism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Grange Eye Care
    450 W State St Ste 250, Eagle, ID 83616 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 219-7131
    Vision Quest Medical Center
    3025 W Cherry Ln Ste 207, Meridian, ID 83642 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 448-7284
    Vision Quest Medical Center
    5680 W Gage St, Boise, ID 83706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 448-7285
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • West Valley Medical Center
  • Mountain View Hospital
  • St. Luke's Boise Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dilation of Outflow Canal Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Goniotomy Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroideremia Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Macular Degeneration Management Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Laser Cataract Surgery Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macugen® Injection Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Sutureless Cataract Surgery Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PacificSource
    • SelectHealth
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Patient Ratings (5)
    Dec 06, 2022
    I was referred to Dr. Grange by my doctor. He got me in within an hour and saw the severity of the damage. He immediately sent me to a retina specialist and I was in surgery within hours. I credit Dr. Grange's knowledge and experience for saving my sight.
    About Dr. Landon Grange, MD

    Ophthalmology
    9 years of experience
    English
    1043620255
    Education & Certifications

    • Shiley Eye Institute|UCSD Shiley Eye Ctr
    • Boise Internal Medicine|University of Washington Boise Program
    • University Of California At San Diego|University of California, San Diego
