Overview

Dr. Landon Brown, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Lovelace Westside Hospital, Presbyterian Hospital and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.



Dr. Brown works at Orthopedic Associates of Dutchess County in Poughkeepsie, NY with other offices in Kingston, NY and Hopewell Junction, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.