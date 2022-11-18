Overview

Dr. Lance Wright, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis.



Dr. Wright works at Semmes-Murphey Clinic Memphis in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.