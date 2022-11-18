Dr. Lance Wright, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wright is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lance Wright, MD
Overview
Dr. Lance Wright, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis.
Locations
Semmes-Murphey Clinic6325 Humphreys Blvd, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 522-7700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
For over 10 yrs.have searched for a doctor as Dr Wright and nurse Emily Kuntsman.Both understanding, really knowing,understanding my health issues i have had several yrs. Thanks so much helping me to a better, less stressfull life. Be proud your changing peoples lives for the best in your profession.Thanks being you.Wayne Moore,current patient.
About Dr. Lance Wright, MD
- Neurology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Charity Hosp New Orleans
- University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wright has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wright accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wright has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wright on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Wright. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wright.
