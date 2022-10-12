See All Dermatologists in Camp Hill, PA
Dr. Lance Wood, MD

Dermatology
5 (2)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lance Wood, MD is a Dermatologist in Camp Hill, PA. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center.

Dr. Wood works at Penn State Health Dermatology in Camp Hill, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Penn State Health Dermatology
    425 N 21st St Ste 101, Camp Hill, PA 17011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 972-4250

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Skin Cancer
Melanoma
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Skin Cancer
Melanoma

Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Skin Cancer
Melanoma
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Acne
  View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Birthmark
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Itchy Skin
Keloid Scar
Melanoma Screening
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery
Mohs Surgery
Mole Evaluation
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Psoriasis
Rash
  View other providers who treat Rash
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Discoloration
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Warts
  View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans
Acne Surgery
Boil
  View other providers who treat Boil
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cellulitis
Contact Dermatitis
Dry Skin
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excessive Sweating
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Genital Warts
Granuloma of Skin
Hair Loss
Hidradenitis
Jock Itch
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lichen Planus
Lipomas
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lyme Disease
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Pemphigoid
Plantar Wart
Ringworm
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scabies
  View other providers who treat Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Shingles
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Ulcer
Telogen Effluvium
Tinea Versicolor
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Lance Wood, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1598923591
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
