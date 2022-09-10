See All Podiatrists in Conroe, TX
Dr. Lance Wolf, DPM

Podiatry
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Lance Wolf, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Conroe, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital.

Dr. Wolf works at Huntsville Memorial Hospital in Conroe, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ankle & Foot Specialists
    2010 S Loop 336 W Ste 100, Conroe, TX 77304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (936) 756-0800
    3115 College Park Dr Ste 103B, Conroe, TX 77384 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (936) 291-3668

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nail Avulsion and Excision
Bunion Surgery
Achilles Tendinitis
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 10, 2022
    Dr. Lance and his team of office staff will take care of you like their own. He will answer all your questions, leaving you prepared to heal. The follow up care is unmatched, Dr. Lance and his team will be with you every step of the way of your recovery. Thank you for all of your help and guidance.
    Jacob Weingrad — Sep 10, 2022
    Dr. Wolf's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Wolf

    About Dr. Lance Wolf, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 8 years of experience
    • English
    • 1245613793
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lance Wolf, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wolf has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wolf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wolf works at Huntsville Memorial Hospital in Conroe, TX. View the full address on Dr. Wolf’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolf. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolf.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

