Dr. Lance Tomooka, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Visalia, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine.
Visalia Medical Clinic5400 W Hillsdale Ave, Visalia, CA 93291 Directions (559) 738-7500Sunday9:00am - 2:00pm
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Tomooka has been both of our boys' primary care pediatrician for over 9 years. We are also pleased with the care and concern he has during our visit. He quickly sent us to the ER when our youngest son showed signs of appendicitis. His diagnosis was absolutely correct. We couldn't be more grateful to have a doctor like him.
Education & Certifications
- University Of Colorado Health Science Center, Aurora, Colorado
- University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
- Pediatrics
