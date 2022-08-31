Dr. Lance Tigyer, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tigyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lance Tigyer, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lance Tigyer, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dayton, OH. They completed their fellowship with University of Pennsylvania & Pennsylvania Hospital, Spine Surgery
Dr. Tigyer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Orthopedic Associates of Dayton - North7980 N Main St, Dayton, OH 45415 Directions (937) 280-4988Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Orthopedic Associates of Dayton, Springfield140 W Main St Ste 110, Springfield, OH 45502 Directions (937) 280-4988Wednesday8:00am - 3:00pmThursday8:00am - 3:00pm
-
3
Orthopedic Associates of Dayton, South8255 Yankee St, Dayton, OH 45458 Directions (937) 280-4988Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
4
Orthopedic Associates of Dayton7890 N Main St, Dayton, OH 45415 Directions (937) 280-4988
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Kettering Health Main Campus
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital
- Upper Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tigyer?
Dr. Tigyer recently operated on my lower back. Prior to the surgery, he was very clear and concise about what needed to be done and exactly why it was the best option. The operation itself went smoothly and, 3 weeks later, my quality of life has improved tenfold. After years of severe, constant pain, I have NO pain at all.
About Dr. Lance Tigyer, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1558320408
Education & Certifications
- University of Pennsylvania & Pennsylvania Hospital, Spine Surgery
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, Orthopedic Surgery
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tigyer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tigyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tigyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tigyer works at
Dr. Tigyer has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tigyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Tigyer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tigyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tigyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tigyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.