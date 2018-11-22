Overview

Dr. Lance Templeton, MD is an Urology Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rapides Regional Medical Center, Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital and Oakdale Community Hospital.



Dr. Templeton works at Alexandria Urology Associates, LLP in Alexandria, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.