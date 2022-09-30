Overview

Dr. Lance Sullenberger, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital, Saint Peter's Hospital and Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Sullenberger works at St Peter's Hospital in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Lipid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.