Dr. Lance Simkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lance Simkins, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lance Simkins, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Tamarac, FL. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Florida Medical Center, HCA Florida Northwest Hospital and HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.
Dr. Simkins works at
Locations
-
1
Tamarac7421 N University Dr Ste 101, Tamarac, FL 33321 Directions (954) 721-6666
- 2 3335 N University Dr, Hollywood, FL 33024 Directions (954) 965-4900
Hospital Affiliations
- Florida Medical Center
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medico
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Simkins?
Always patient, understanding, encouraging
About Dr. Lance Simkins, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1114911948
Education & Certifications
- State University Of New York At Stony Brook
- Tampa General Hospital and Tampa Veterans Administration Hospital, University Of South Florida
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- University Of Florida, Gainesville, Fl
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Simkins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simkins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Simkins works at
Dr. Simkins has seen patients for Heart Murmur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Simkins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Simkins speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Simkins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simkins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.