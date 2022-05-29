See All Interventional Cardiologists in Tamarac, FL
Dr. Lance Simkins, MD

Interventional Cardiology
4.5 (26)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lance Simkins, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Tamarac, FL. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Florida Medical Center, HCA Florida Northwest Hospital and HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.

Dr. Simkins works at Tenet Florida Physician Services in Tamarac, FL with other offices in Hollywood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Murmur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Tamarac
    7421 N University Dr Ste 101, Tamarac, FL 33321 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 721-6666
    3335 N University Dr, Hollywood, FL 33024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 965-4900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Florida Medical Center
  • HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
  • HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Murmur
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Nuclear Stress Testing
Heart Murmur
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Nuclear Stress Testing

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medico
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 29, 2022
    Always patient, understanding, encouraging
    Julie — May 29, 2022
    About Dr. Lance Simkins, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Cardiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1114911948
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • State University Of New York At Stony Brook
    Internship
    • Tampa General Hospital and Tampa Veterans Administration Hospital, University Of South Florida
    Medical Education
    • University of South Florida / College of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Florida, Gainesville, Fl
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
