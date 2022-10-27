Dr. Lance Silverman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silverman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lance Silverman, MD
Dr. Lance Silverman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Apple Valley, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with United Hospital.
Apple Valley Medical Center - United Specialty Clinic, 14655 Galaxie Ave, Apple Valley, MN 55124
Primary Office, 6600 France Ave S Ste 605, Edina, MN 55435
Hospital Affiliations
- United Hospital
He was awesome! Gave me options for a bad ankle that had been giving me problems for the last 14 years due a different surgeon's incompetence. He took precautions and preformed certain tests prior to doing an ankle fusion with complications. He strives for the best outcomes.
Orthopedic Surgery
31 years of experience
English
University Of Pittsburgh Medical Center-Passavant
Baylor College Of Medicine
University Of Illinois
Board Certified: Foot Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Silverman has treated patients for Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture.
