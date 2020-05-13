Dr. Lance Siegel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siegel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lance Siegel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lance Siegel, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Upland, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Siegel works at
Locations
1
Childrens Eye Institute Inc.1246 E Arrow Hwy Ste A, Upland, CA 91786 Directions (909) 931-9675
2
San Antonio Regional Hospital999 San Bernardino Rd, Upland, CA 91786 Directions (909) 931-9675
3
Children's Hospital Los Angeles4650 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Directions (323) 361-2347Monday8:00am - 9:00pmTuesday8:00am - 9:00pmWednesday8:00am - 9:00pmThursday8:00am - 9:00pmFriday8:00am - 9:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday8:00am - 6:00pm
4
Valdez Eye Center16031 Tuscola Rd, Apple Valley, CA 92307 Directions (909) 931-9675
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve taken my daughter to Dr. Siegel since she was 3 years old. He’s not only incredibly knowledgeable, but he has the most amazing sense of humor that makes children at ease & just love him! I’m so thankful for his expertise!!!
About Dr. Lance Siegel, MD
- Pediatrics
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Siegel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Siegel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Siegel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Siegel speaks Spanish.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Siegel. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siegel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siegel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siegel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.