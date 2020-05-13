Overview

Dr. Lance Siegel, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Upland, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Siegel works at Childrens Eye Institute in Upland, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA and Apple Valley, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.