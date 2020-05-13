See All Pediatricians in Upland, CA
Dr. Lance Siegel, MD

Pediatrics
2 (41)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lance Siegel, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Upland, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Siegel works at Childrens Eye Institute in Upland, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA and Apple Valley, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Childrens Eye Institute Inc.
    1246 E Arrow Hwy Ste A, Upland, CA 91786 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 931-9675
  2. 2
    San Antonio Regional Hospital
    999 San Bernardino Rd, Upland, CA 91786 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 931-9675
  3. 3
    Children's Hospital Los Angeles
    4650 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 361-2347
    Monday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
  4. 4
    Valdez Eye Center
    16031 Tuscola Rd, Apple Valley, CA 92307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 931-9675

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Exotropia
Heterophoria
Lazy Eye
Exotropia
Heterophoria
Lazy Eye

Exotropia Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Alternating Hyperphoria Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Enucleation of Eye Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Monofixation Syndrome Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Photokeratitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (31)
    May 13, 2020
    I've taken my daughter to Dr. Siegel since she was 3 years old. He's not only incredibly knowledgeable, but he has the most amazing sense of humor that makes children at ease & just love him! I'm so thankful for his expertise!!!
    Steph Scott — May 13, 2020
    About Dr. Lance Siegel, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1629044185
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

