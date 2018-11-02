Dr. Lance Rubel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lance Rubel, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lance Rubel, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Roslyn, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Lance D. Rubel, M.D., PLLC1044 Northern Blvd Ste 102, Roslyn, NY 11576 Directions (516) 801-6959
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr, Rubel is a kind, caring competent physician who has been the primary care physician for several of my elderly family members. Unfortunately, his office staff is consistently rude and very unpleasant in their interactions with patients and families. The sarcastic undertones in their answers to basic questions are unnecessary and offensive. In this day and age of "patient centered" care, I predict such negative patient experiences will result in patients seeking care with other providers.
- Nephrology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1568406460
- Beth Israel Med Center
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
Dr. Rubel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rubel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rubel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rubel works at
Dr. Rubel speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rubel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rubel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.