Dr. Rettig has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lance Rettig, MD
Dr. Lance Rettig, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Greenwood, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON.
Forte Sports Medicine & Orthopedics1401 W County Line Rd, Greenwood, IN 46142 Directions (317) 817-1200
Forte Sports Medicine & Orthopedics10767 Illinois St, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 817-1200
Forte Sports Medicine & Orthopedics639 S Walker St, Bloomington, IN 47403 Directions (812) 333-4000
Awesome Surgeon and great bedside manner!
About Dr. Lance Rettig, MD
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- In University School Of Med|Union Mem Hospital
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
- Hand Surgery
