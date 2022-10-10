Dr. Lance Reinherz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reinherz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lance Reinherz, MD
Dr. Lance Reinherz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Murrieta, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta and Temecula Valley Hospital.
Dr. Reinherz works at
Loma Linda University Medical Center-murrieta28062 Baxter Rd, Murrieta, CA 92563 Directions (951) 677-4748
Temecula Valley Cardiology25405 Hancock Ave Ste 216, Murrieta, CA 92562 Directions (951) 698-4600
Temecula Valley Cardiology Medical Group Inc.31565 Rancho Pueblo Rd Ste 200, Temecula, CA 92592 Directions (951) 698-4600
Temecula Valley Cardiology29826 Haun Rd Ste 301, Menifee, CA 92586 Directions (951) 698-4600
Temecula Valley Cardiology5256 S Mission Rd Ste 802, Bonsall, CA 92003 Directions (760) 945-3600
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta
- Temecula Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Reinherz is always so pleasant and doesn't rush. He is very thorough and has saved me from serious health issues because he actually listens and follows through. I'm very comfortable with his treatments and suggestions regarding my health. He is the best!!
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1134173750
- Saint Vincents Hospital and Medical Center of New York
- Chief Resident, Saint Vincents Medical Center
- St Vincents Hosp
- New York Medical College
- University Of California, Irvine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Dr. Reinherz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reinherz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reinherz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reinherz works at
Dr. Reinherz has seen patients for Lipid Disorders, Mitral Valve Disease and Familial Hypercholesterolemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reinherz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Reinherz speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Reinherz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reinherz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reinherz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reinherz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.