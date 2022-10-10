Overview

Dr. Lance Reinherz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Murrieta, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta and Temecula Valley Hospital.



Dr. Reinherz works at Loma Linda Univ Med Sgy in Murrieta, CA with other offices in Temecula, CA, Menifee, CA and Bonsall, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Lipid Disorders, Mitral Valve Disease and Familial Hypercholesterolemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.