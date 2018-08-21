Dr. Reger has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lance Reger, MD
Dr. Lance Reger, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA.

Southpark Behavioral Medicine Specialists P.A.6845 Fairview Rd, Charlotte, NC 28210 Directions (704) 969-1147
How was your appointment with Dr. Reger?
I have been seeing Dr Reger since 2004. He is patient, kind and very good at finding the right medicine that works. I have had major depression issues since I was a child and now I have a life. He is a truly wonderful doctor.
- Psychiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1083876411
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Dr. Reger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Reger. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.