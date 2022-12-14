Overview

Dr. Lance Pickard, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL.



Dr. Pickard works at Genesis Medical Group in Shenandoah, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.