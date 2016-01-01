Dr. Lance Pagliaro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pagliaro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lance Pagliaro, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lance Pagliaro, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Oncology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.
Dr. Pagliaro works at
Locations
-
1
Rochester - Cancer200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 405-0046
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pagliaro?
About Dr. Lance Pagliaro, MD
- Oncology
- 8 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1568553311
Education & Certifications
- Geo Wash U Sch Med MC|MD Anderson Cancer Ctr
- Geo Wash U Sch Med MC
- Geo Wash U Sch Med MC
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pagliaro has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Pagliaro using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Pagliaro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pagliaro works at
Dr. Pagliaro has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies and Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pagliaro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Pagliaro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pagliaro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pagliaro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pagliaro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.