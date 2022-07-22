Dr. Lance Oxford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oxford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lance Oxford, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lance Oxford, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.
Select Specialty Hospital - Dallas Downtown3500 Gaston Ave, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 826-3681
Ear Nose & Throat Specialty Care411 N Washington Ave Ste 6400, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 826-3681
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- National Elevator
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Worker's Compensation
Dr. Oxford is well educated, focused, intelligent, well versed, and just plain amazing. I always tell everyone he is my favorite physician. Thank you so much for helping lead such a great team of individuals focused on helping me stay comfortable and alive. Mark
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1912950874
- University Tx Southwestern Med School
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Oxford has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oxford accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oxford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oxford works at
Dr. Oxford has seen patients for Head or Neck Lump or Swelling, Tracheal Surgery, Excision of Parotid, Sublingual and or Submandibular Gland, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oxford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Oxford speaks Spanish.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Oxford. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oxford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oxford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oxford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.